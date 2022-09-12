Strike: Ngige sues ASUU

The perpetual dispute between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been brought before the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Abuja.

Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, has petitioned the Court, praying for a speedy dispensation of justice on the matter.

Dated September 8, 2022, the letter was addressed to the Chief Registrar in which Ngige complained bitterly about the ASUU’s refusal to call off its strike which began February 14, 2022.

He consequently, prayed the court to accelerate the hearing on the matter to end the dispute between the union and the FG.

Titled, ‘Forwarding of a Referral Instrument in the Trade Dispute Between the FG/Federal Ministry of Education and ASUU,’ the letter was supposed to be confidential but couldn’t escape the eagle-eyed media.

Relevant parts of the letter read, “Please find attached three original copies of a Referral Instrument regarding the trade dispute between the FG /Federal Ministry of Education and ASUU for adjudication by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

“The Referral Instrument is raised in fine with powers vested on the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment by trade dispute resolution mechanisms and the provision of Section 17 of the Trade Dispute Act. CAP. T8 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN), 2004.

“Because ASUU members have been on strike since February 14, 2022, and have refused to cull off the action despite the apprehension of same, it would be appreciated if this dispute is given an accelerated hearing to bring the dispute to an end.”