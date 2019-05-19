Support Makinde to succeed, Ajimobi tells Oyo residents

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has called on people of the state to support the incoming administration of Seyi Makinde to succeed for the good of all.

The governor made the call on Saturday in Ibadan during a special service organised in his honour by the Ibadan branch of Ansar-ud-deen Society (ADS).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajimobi was honoured by ADS at the event for his contributions to the development of the state and propagation of Islam.

He urged the people to pray and support the incoming administration to succeed, saying that the progress of the state should be the concern of all.

Ajimobi, who hinged the successes recorded by his administration on God and support enjoyed from the people, said he led a Godly and prudent government.

“We have served the people in various capacities and we have given our best in transforming the state. No doubt, we are leaving the state better than we met it.

“Who else can we thank if not God and the people for our achievements in the last eight years? God has been very kind to us for granting us the opportunity to serve for eight years.

“This is the first time anyone would serve as governor for eight years in the history of the state. Makinde’s emergence is God-ordained and we must all support him to succeed for the progress of our state,’’ he said.

The governor used the opportunity to apologise to those he might have offended in the course of his administration, adding no one can occupy position without stepping on toes.

He advised the incoming administration to do everything within its capability to sustain or improve upon the peace and security enjoyed by the people of the state.

Ajiimobi also counseled the people to desist from selfishness, blackmail and backbiting, saying such attitudes were hindrances to self and societal development

Dr Bashir Olanrewaju, ADS Chief Missioner in his sermon, commended Ajimobi for supporting the propagation of Islam through his policies and building a befitting mosque for Muslims to worship.

According to him, “abundant grace of God abide by those who seek well of other people, propagate God’s teachings and seek a better society.

“These you have done and we pray that Almighty God continue to bless you abundantly.’’

He called on the wealthy in the society to always use their wealth in seeking paradise, while urging those in position of authority not to use their powers to torment or oppress the people.

The event was attended by a former Senate Leader and Senator-elect for Oyo Central, Sen. Teslim Folarin, members of the State Executive Council and hosts of other well wishers.

NAN recalls that the governor had on Friday observed Jumat service at the Oja’Oba Central mosque in Ibadan, where he also appreciated God and the people for their support.

Also, Ibadan Obas-in-Council and Oluyole Cheshire Home Management Committee had similarly honoured Ajimobi for his contribution to the development of the state and Nigeria.