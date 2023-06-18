Supporting Nnamdi Kanu’s detention won’t get you pipeline contract – IPOB tells Asari Dokubo

The proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has lambasted Asari Dokubo, leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force (NDPSF), for seeking the continuous detention of Nnamdi Kanu.

While speaking on Friday after visiting President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock, Dokubo asked the federal government not to release Kanu, leader of IPOB.

Kanu has been in detention on terrorism charges since he was brought back from Kenya on June 19, 2021.

In a statement on Sunday, Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesperson, said those using Kanu’s “illegal detention to look for oil guard contract” in Aso Rock should be guided in their utterances.

Powerful warned that Kanu’s name should not be used to “buy favour” in the corridors of power.

“We are cautioning those campaigning for continuous illegal detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to be aware of dangers ahead. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is the only innocent political prisoner in Nigeria because of ethnic profiling and prejudice,” the proscribed separatist group said.

“He has not committed any crime known to local and international laws. Nigeria government must release him unconditionally as ordered by the courts or risk paying the price of disobedience to laws.”

In October 2022, the court of appeal in Abuja struck out the terrorism charge filed against Kanu.

The appellate court held that Kanu’s extradition from Kenya to Nigeria to stand trial was illegal.

The federal government later filed an appeal before the supreme court challenging the judgement — and subsequently filed an amended charge before a federal high court.

The federal government also filed a stay of execution in the appellate court and it was granted.

The supreme court heard the case in May but adjourned to September 14.