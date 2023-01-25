Supreme Court Upholds Adebutu As Ogun State PDP’s Gubernatorial Candidate

Oladipupo Adebutu has been named as the Peoples Democratic Party’s official candidate for governor of Ogun State, according to a decision by a five-judge panel of the Supreme Court. Any candidate who wants to challenge the results of a primary election must have taken part in it, according to the court.

This choice was made in response to an appeal from Jimi Lawal, a disgruntled candidate who lost the primary election. Lawal’s appeal was ultimately denied by the court.

The Peoples Democratic Party was sued by Jimi Lawal, a candidate for governor in Ogun State, over the delegate list used for the primary election on May 25, 2022.

He said that the list, which contained the names of political appointments, did not fairly represent the delegates who were democratically chosen at the ward congresses and thereby broke party regulations.

The failed candidate who filed the appeal, Jimi Lawal, requested two court orders: one to nullify the results of the primary election and another to compel the PDP to organize a fresh primary. He also asked the court to invalidate Adebutu’s appointment to INEC.

The Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal’s Abuja Division, however, dismissed the lawsuit for lack of merit.