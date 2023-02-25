Suspected criminals break into the INEC staff camp in Gombe

On Friday night, suspected hoodlums attacked INEC workers who were camping at Tudunwada Elementary School in the Gombe city.

The assailants took possession of no fewer than three phones, backpacks, and power banks. Three people, however, who had machete cuts, were sent directly to the hospital, while others were treated for a variety of wounds.

The incident was corroborated by an eyewitness who asked to remain anonymous. He also said that several of his colleagues who had received training to oversee the presidential and National Assembly Elections had had their phones stolen.

He revealed that several of them were hurt after the incident as they made their way to safety.

“Neither the police nor the school guard could be located. They carried cell phones that belonged to my coworkers. I was hurt attempting to get away,” he continued.

He criticized the security personnel’s delayed response, saying, “An attack that took place at approximately 11 pm, and it wasn’t until they (hoodlums) left that police came to maintain order.”

The Gombe State Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mahid Abubakar, verified the occurrence when reached and said that he had just received a distress call regarding the same location.