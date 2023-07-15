Suspected cultists caused panic at Poco Lee’s concert – LASU students

Some students of the Lagos State University, Ojo, have blamed cultists also known as ‘Ojo boys’ for the disruption of the Poco Lee Homecoming concert on Thursday evening in Lagos.

The students also alleged that the cultists came into the campus with pistols and other arms.

Pascal Odinaka, a dancer and an alumnus of LASU popularly called Poco Lee, hosted a ‘Homecoming’ concert at the LASU Main Auditorium, Ojo Campus, on Thursday.

Another alumnus, Bella Shmurda, a popular singer was also billed to perform at the show.

A student who gave his name simply as Seye, explained that the first fracas started when the organisers sold excess tickets for a limited space, saying fans who bought VIP, VVIP seats had a challenge gaining entry into the hall which was already overcrowded at 12 noon.

Investigation revealed that a regular ticket was sold for N2,000, VIP was sold for N5,000 and VVIP was sold for N10k.

Seye narrated, “The Poco Lee concert organisers sold tickets for the event but it was overcrowded, for instance, the capacity of the hall is 3000 but they sold tickets for 5,000 students. Persons who paid for VIP, VVIP, couldn’t get seats because the hall was already filled up and several people loitered outside. That led to some fights outside, they were like they can’t stay outside when they paid for VIP, VVIP seats.”

Another student who does not want her name mentioned revealed that the cultists showed up when Bella was about to perform and insisted that he would not be allowed to perform.