Tambuwal goes into self-isolation after contact with COVID-19 patients

Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto state, has gone into isolation after coming in contact with some persons who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released on Friday, the governor said he made these contacts while on officials trips over the past few days and has been advised to self-isolate.

Tambuwal said he would withdraw from official engagement and Manir Dan’Iya, his deputy governor, would take over his official functions for the time being.

“Following my official trips in the past few days, during which I was in close contact with some personalities, some of whom have tested positive to COVID-19, I have been medically advised to go into self-isolation,” the statement read.

“As a result, I will withdraw from official and physical engagements for the period prescribed by the COVID-19 protocols, with effect from Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

“In my absence, the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya (Walin Sokoto), will carry on all official functions as laid down in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“During this period, I will subject myself to the prescribed testing procedure as required by the Sokoto State Task Force on COVID-19, the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) protocols.

“In due course, I shall avail you all with the outcome.”

He urged the people of the state to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines and solicited prayers during his time in isolation.

“Meanwhile, I want to use this medium to urge the good people of our state to adhere and observe all the protocols laid down by the relevant health bodies in the prevention and management of COVID-19,” he said.

“I also wish to solicit your usual prayers in these trying times. May Allah continue to bless the good people of Sokoto State and Nigeria.”

At its media briefing on Thursday, the presidential task force on COVID-19 said there are signs that the country is experiencing the second wave of the pandemic.

Over 1,000 coronavirus cases were recorded on Thursday, the highest number of infections ever recorded in a single day.

Two governors – Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Simon Lalong (Plateau) – are currently receiving treatment after contracting the virus.