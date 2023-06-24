Taraba governor suspends all mining activities

Agbu Kefas, governor of Taraba, has signed an executive order suspending all mining activities in the state.

In a broadcast on Friday, Kefas said the decision was taken to preserve the environment and ensure sustainable development.

He said the state has witnessed a surge in mining activities, leading to deforestation, water pollution and loss of biodiversity.

He said illegal mining has also led to the exploitation of vulnerable communities in the state as well as increased crime rate.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the need for immediate action to curb the rampant mining and illegal activities that have been wreaking havoc on our environment, our communities, and our economy,” Kefas said.

“As the governor of Taraba state, it is my solemn duty to protect the well-being of our citizens and preserve the precious resources that nature has bestowed upon us.

“Our state is blessed with abundant mineral wealth, but this blessing should not come at the cost of our environment and the livelihoods of our people.

“Over the years, we have witnessed a surge in mining activities, both legal and illegal, which has caused significant damage to our ecosystems.

“The unregulated extraction of minerals has led to deforestation, soil erosion, water pollution and loss of biodiversity.

“The revenue that should have been channelled into public welfare and infrastructure development has been siphoned away, leaving our people in dire need.

“Therefore in the best interest of our state and its future generations, I am signing this executive order for the immediate suspension of all mining activities in Taraba state.”

Kefas said the state will no longer tolerate the destruction of its natural resources and the exploitation of its people.

He added that law enforcement agencies will be empowered to take “strict action” against violators.

He said the state will work with relevant stakeholders to explore alternative livelihood options for those affected.

“I am aware that this decision will have short-term economic implications, but it is essential for the long-term prosperity and well-being of our state as we will not abandon our commitment to economic growth, but it must be achieved through sustainable means,” Kefas said.

“We will encourage responsible mining practices and adhere to stringent environmental regulations and prioritise the welfare of our communities.”