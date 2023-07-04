Tears as slain UI Prof is laid to rest

The remains of slain Professor of Social and Environmental Forestry, at the University of Ibadan (UI) Prof. Isaac Ajewole were on Tuesday laid to rest in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Ajewole was buried amidst tears at Cathedral of St. James The Great Cemetery, Ijokodo, Ibadan.

He was gunned down in his Olororo, Ojo, Ibadan residence by yet-to-be-identified assailants on June 5, 2023.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan (UI) branch on Monday berated security operatives over the inability to apprehend the killers four weeks after the incident.

In his sermon at a funeral service for Ajewole at Men of Issachar Vision Int, Ibadan, Pastor Samson Ajetumobi, said the deceased was cut short at his prime.

He emphasised that those who planned and killed the deceased will also die by gun because the blood of the deceased would be revenged.

“It is okay to die because it is the price human beings have to pay but it is not okay to kill because it is punishable before God and men. God determines our days. When you read through the scriptures, you will see that dying is okay but killing is bad.

“God hates anyone who sheds blood of the innocent. Nobody owns life. If a man kills, he will account for it.”

Dignitaries at the funeral were the Vice Chancellor of UI Prof. Kayode Adebowale; Registrar, J.O. Saliu; Pro. Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, Prof. Deji Omole; Director General of Forest Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Prof. Zachariah Buba Yaduma and the Provost, Federal College of Forestry, Ibadan, Prof. Funmi Aderonmu among others.