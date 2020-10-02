Teenager Fati scores again in Barcelona win at Celta

Ansu Fati became only the second 17-year-old to reach 10 La Liga goals for Barcelona as they beat Celta Vigo.

Fati opened the scoring with a clever first touch and finish after being picked out by Philippe Coutinho, his third goal in two games this season.

Ronald Koeman’s Barca went down to 10 men in the first half when Clement Lenglet was sent off for two bookings.

Lionel Messi’s cross was then diverted into his own net by Lucas Olaza and Sergi Roberto smashed in a late third.

Celta went close to pulling one back at 2-0 but Miguel Baeza’s deflected shot hit the crossbar.

Bojan is the only other player to reach double figures in league goals for Barca before his 18th birthday. Spain international Fati’s 10 goals have come in 26 league games. Messi took 30 matches to reach that figure.

Fati has scored three of Barca’s seven league goals this season, having netted twice in the 4-0 opening-day win over Villarreal. They have benefited from two own goals, with Messi and Roberto their other scorers.