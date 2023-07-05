Tension, gunshots as Amotekun, Immigration operatives clash in Osun

There was palpable tension in Osogbo capital of Osun State on Wednesday when operatives of Western Nigeria Security Network(WNSN) codenamed Amotekun engaged in a fight with men of the Nigerian Immigration Service.

The clash, which witnessed sporadic shooting, started with an operative of Amotekun and NIS having a confrontation around 10:45am in front of the Osun Government House Annex, Oke-Fia, Osogbo.

The operatives shot into the air to scare themselves, making residents scamper to safety as business owners around that area closed their shops. When our correspondent visited the scene, there was tension in the area as some shops were still closed over fear of the gun duel.

Patrol vans of operatives of NIS and Amotekun were sighted inside the premises of Government House annex. It was gathered the leadership of the two agencies were holding a meeting to resolve the issue.

The cause of the clash was still not known as of the time of filing this report. Efforts to speak with the representatives of the agencies failed with none of them willing to talk.