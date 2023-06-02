I’ll assume office as chief of staff on June 14 – Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila, the outgoing speaker of the house of representatives, has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing him as his chief of staff (CoS).

Tinubu appointed Gbajabiamila to the position on Friday.

In a tweet thanking the president, Gbajabiamila said he would give his best when he takes office on June 14.

“Thank you Mr. President Bola Tinubu for finding me worthy of being your Chief of Staff,” the tweet reads.

“Having spent the last 20 years in the Nigerian Parliament, and after winning my 6th term election into the National Assembly, I shall work with Mr President in discharging the enormous task ahead of him for the peace and progress of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“I shall give my best when I take office on June 14 2023 as reflected in Mr. President’s official letter.”

Gbajabiamila, who has spent 20 years in the lower chamber, was re-elected to represent Surulere 1 federal constituency, in the general election.

Gbajabiamila was first elected to the house of representatives in 2003 and had won five straight elections before now.

The speaker has previously served as minority whip, minority leader and majority leader before getting elected as speaker in 2019.

Following his appointment as the chief of staff, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct a bye-election for the Surulere 1 federal constituency.