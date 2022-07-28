The LYCRA Company Accelerates Digital Transformation Through Partnership With Browzwear

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing innovative and sustainable fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, today announced a partnership with Browzwear that will provide designers using VStitcher and Lotta, the pioneering platforms for 3D fashion design, the ability to quickly and easily develop products incorporating fabrics containing LYCRA®, LYCRA® T400®, and COOLMAX® fibers.

The partnership with Browzwear is the latest element of a multifaceted digital transformation that The LYCRA Company began last year with the launch of the LYCRA ONE™ customer portal, an online marketplace connecting brands, retailers, and garment makers to a global network of partner mills in a virtual capacity. The expansion of The LYCRA Company’s digital infrastructure is enabling new forms of engagement with its global customer base, and online platforms, like Browzwear, demonstrate the differentiation and sources of innovation that The LYCRA Company is helping bring to its customers across the apparel value chain.

With the true-to-life visualizations made possible with Browzwear’s innovative software, the industry’s leading 3D software for apparel design and development, designers can digitally create activewear, denim, swimwear, ready-to-wear, and intimate apparel fashions using fabrics showcased in the LYCRA® Brand Materials Library. The Browzwear platform enables designers to visualize how garments made with LYCRA® fiber offer a comfortable, lasting fit that will move with the wearer.

All the materials with digital versions in the LYCRA® Brand Materials Library can be sourced directly from one of 15 global mills initially featured on Browzwear. These materials have been tested and certified by The LYCRA Company, ensuring they contain the company’s authentic fibers that are designed to meet consumer needs for comfort, fit and ease of movement. In addition, The LYCRA Company will continue to work with Browzwear to add new resources to the materials library as they become available, further enhancing the digital design capabilities.

This partnership also advances The LYCRA Company’s sustainability commitment to offering a variety of fiber and fabric solutions that reduce or divert waste and keep materials in use longer. Creating digital garments via Browzwear streamlines the production process and reduces the need to manufacture samples, saving time and reducing waste for more efficient and sustainable operations.

“At The LYCRA Company, innovation is in our DNA, and we constantly look at new ways to create value for our mill customers, brands, and retail partners,” said Julien Born, CEO of The LYCRA Company. “Digital transformation and sustainability offer opportunities, but also stretch our approach to innovation as fast and meaningful advances in those areas cannot be achieved alone. By teaming up with Browzwear, we are taking an important step in that direction, with the goal of ultimately changing the way the apparel industry will engage and interact digitally to optimize the sourcing of high-quality fabrics that extend garment wear life and reduce the need for samples.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with The LYCRA Company and enable our users to leverage its well-known performance fibers to better incorporate them into designs, faster, easier, and more sustainably. Our Fabric Analyzer ensures the 3D versions of fabrics made with fibers from the LYCRA® Brand Materials Library result in true-to-life simulations of the garments, with physics and movement that reflect the durability and unique functionality of these fibers,” said Avihay Feld, Browzwear co-founder and CEO. “We believe this partnership will drive positive impact throughout the industry by helping brands and retailers to operate a more sustainable, efficient development process.”