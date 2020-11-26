Think beyond four terms, our party must win always – Buni tells APC senators

Mai Mala Buni, caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked senators elected on the platform of his party to think beyond four terms in office.

Speaking at a meeting with APC senators at the national assembly on Wednesday, Buni said the ruling party must always come out victorious at the polls.

He said his committee is doing all it can to ensure the party goes into the convention “on a very clean slate.”

Before the panel was set up, NEC dissolved the national working committee (NWC) led by Adams Oshiomhole, former APC national chairman.

Buni said preliminary plans had been concluded for the commencement of the registration of party members ahead of the planned convention.

“I also wish to suggest that as committed members of the All Progressives Congress, we should be thinking and working for the party beyond one, two, three or even four terms of office,” he said.

“As it is obtained in advanced democracies and with older political parties, we must ensure the victory of the party at all times to successfully and effectively implement the party manifesto and programmes to the benefit of Nigerians.

“It is regrettable that since the initial membership registration exercise of 2013, the party today lacks an authentic register in all the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“It is common knowledge that some members who left the party in 2018 and joined the opposition party, still have their names adorning the party register. Similarly, many others who joined the party from 2014 to date do not have their names in the register.”