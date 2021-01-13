Third US lawmaker contracts COVID-19 after Capitol invasion

Brad Schneider, a member of the United States house of representatives, has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the third lawmaker to contract the virus in the lower chamber.

The Illinois Democrat disclosed his diagnosis via Twitter on Tuesday, adding that he is not experiencing any symptom.

He blamed his COVID-19 status on Republican lawmakers, who he said refused to wear face masks when they were sheltering during the invasion of the US Capitol.

The legislative complex had been invaded by supporters of President Donald Trump while the federal lawmakers were ratifying the electoral victory of Joe Biden.

Schneider, who said he has not had any other close contacts since the invasion on Wednesday, added that some of his colleagues declined “polite” requests to wear a face mask.

“Last Wednesday, after narrowly escaping a violent mob incited by the President of the United States to attack the Capitol and its occupants, I was forced to spend several hours in a secure but confined location with dozens of other Members of Congress,” he said.

“Several Republican lawmakers in the room adamantly refused to wear a mask, as demonstrated in video from Punchbowl News, even when politely asked by their colleagues.”

Since the invasion, two other members of the house that have tested positive for the virus are Pramila Jayapal and Bonnie Coleman, a 75-year-old cancer survivor.