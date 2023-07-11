Those wishing Akeredolu dead will die before him – Jimoh Ibrahim

Jimoh Ibrahim, senator representing Ondo south, has commented on rumours surrounding the health status of Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of the state.

Akeredolu had written to the state house of assembly, seeking approval of his medical leave extension.

The governor had embarked on a 21-day leave on June 7 and was expected to return on July 6.

On Monday, Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said Akeredolu is hospitalised and in a state of “extreme incapacity”.

While speaking on Tuesday, Ibrahim said those wishing for the death of Akeredolu “would die before him”.

The senator said he is surprised at the rate at which Akeredolu’s health status has continued to top public discourses around the country.

“I want to express my displeasure in the way people are talking about Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s health as if he’s the first public office holder to fall sick,” Ibrahim said.

“We are all in this country when former President Muhammadu Buhari was out of the country for medical attention for about six months.

“I can bet you, those wicked and evil people who are wishing Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu dead will die before him by God’s grace.”