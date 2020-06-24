Three members of Makinde’s cabinet test positive for COVID-19

Gov. Seyi Makinde
Gov. Seyi Makinde

Three persons in the cabinet of Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor broke the news in a tweet on Wednesday. “Earlier today, we received COVID-19 confirmation tests for all members of the Oyo State Executive Council (EXCO). Sadly, three tests came back positive, and two were inconclusive so they will need to be retested,” he tweeted.

The state has a total of 1,055 COVID-19 cases, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Makinde had tested positive for the disease but recovered after a week in isolation.

