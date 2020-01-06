Three policemen nabbed for brutalising Justice Obasi

The Enugu State Police Command, on Sunday, said it had arrested three policemen serving in the state for brutalising one Justice Obasi.

The footage of the assault, which has been trending on the social media, showed the three policemen in uniform assaulting Obasi.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said in a statement that the arrest was sequel to the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Mba stated, “The policemen are currently in custody pending the commencement of their orderly room trial, an internal disciplinary procedure of the force.

“As we begin the New Year, the IG, Mohammed Adamu, wishes to restate his zero tolerance for the abuse of the rights of Nigerians and his commitment to running a citizens-friendly and rule of law-compliant police force.

“He further assures that citizen Justice Obasi will certainly get justice in this case.”

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Police Command, in a statement, condemned the action of the personnel, describing it as unprofessional.

The statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, stated, “The Enugu State Command wishes to inform members of the public that its attention has been drawn to a video in circulation in relation to the unprofessional conduct of some police personnel regarding the assault of one Justice Obasi on January 4, 2020, around the Kenyatta Uwani area.

“The command further wishes to inform members of the public that it views such an act by the personnel as reflected in the said video as unprofessional as the force frowns on such.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, has directed a full-scale investigation into the unfortunate incident with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice as they have been identified and arrested.”