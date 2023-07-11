Three-storey building collapses in Lagos

By
Kayode Ogundele
-
0
The collapsed hree-storey-building-
The collapsed hree-storey-building-
A three-storey building on Jebba Street at Cemetery in Ebute-Meta, Lagos, which had been marked for demolition by the state government, collapsed Sunday.

According to an eyewitness, Olalekan Fatai, the incident occurred at about 7pm. There was no casualty.

Fatai said the occupants vacated the building three years ago, noting that it and some other buildings on the same street and nearby streets had also been marked for demolition.

They include No. 15a Jebba Street, already demolished. No. 6 Church Street, No. 84 Ondo Street, and No. 18 Kano Street.

“The building collapsed at about 7pm. People were living there before, but its owner sent them out like three years ago.

“Apart from this building that just collapsed, there are other buildings too that were mapped out as distressed buildings around here, last year, by the state government. Some of these buildings marked are already demolished, while some are not,” Fatai noted.

“Government should be strict with demolishing all these distressed buildings. Once they notice a building is in a bad state, such a building should be demolished immediately to avoid recording death.”

Previous article‘Cooperate with AMCON to revive airline’ – Aviation workers beg ‘owners’ of Arik Air
Next articleOil vessel intercepted on Ondo coastline was heading to Cameroon, says NNPC

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.