When their convoy hit a roadside bomb in central Mali on Tuesday, three United Nations soldiers were killed and five others suffered critical injuries, according to the UN mission.

In a tweet with a preliminary death toll, it stated, “A MINUSMA Military convoy hit an Improvised Explosive Device #IED today.”

The nationalities of the casualties were not immediately disclosed by the mission.

Mali is a poor country in West Africa’s Sahel region that has been fighting an 11-year-old jihadist insurgency that has killed thousands of people and driven hundreds of thousands from their homes.

In 2013, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) was established.

It is one of the largest but also deadliest UN peacekeeping deployments, with more than 13,500 military and police troops, and it has taken a heavy toll, particularly from IEDs.

In a report released in January, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that since July 2013, 165 peacekeepers have perished and 687 have been injured in hostilities.

Up until the time of the report, the force has counted 548 IED assaults, leading to 103 fatalities and 638 injuries among MINUSMA members.

A coup against the elected president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, took place in August 2020 as a result of resentment among the Malian military about the government’s failure to put an end to the insurgency.

When the country’s relationships with France, its longtime ally, deteriorated, the junta forged tighter links with the Kremlin and imported Russian paramilitaries and weaponry.

In 2022, France withdrew the final troops it had stationed in Mali as part of its long-standing Barkhane anti-jihadist campaign in the Sahel.

The junta in Bamako frequently asserts that since it has turned to Russia, it is gaining the upper hand against the terrorists.

After Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, claimed last week that the Malian state was “collapsing” and that the jihadists were gaining power, the country protested on Monday.

The foreign ministry stated that Michel’s remarks “omit the tangible gains accomplished by Malian soldiers on the ground.”

Together with a Tuareg uprising in the country’s north in 2012, the insurgency started.

The jihadists pushed into the country’s center in 2015 after regrouping after France sent soldiers to quell the uprising.

From there, they launched brutal invasions into the nearby countries of Burkina Faso and Niger.