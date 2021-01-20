Tiffany Trump announces engagement to Nigerian-bred fiancé

Tiffany Trump, daughter to Donald Trump, outgoing US president, has announced her engagement to Michael Boulos, an entrepreneur, raised in Nigeria.

Tiffany broke the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday alongside a loved-up photo of the pair.

In the post, the 27-year-old expressed her excitement at getting engaged to Boulos, adding that she can’t wait for the next phase of her life.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!” she wrote.

Boulos also shared the photo on his Instagram page with a terse post.

“Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together,” he wrote.

Tiffany, who is the fourth child of Trump, and Boulos were said to have been dating since 2018.

It is understood that Boulos grew up in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city, where he moved into with his parents at a young age.

The business executive graduated from the American International School of Lagos before moving to London where he got a degree in global business management from Regent’s University in 2018.

The 23-year-old, born in Lebanon, also obtained a master’s degree in project management, finance and risk at University of London in 2019.

He is the associate director of SCOA Nigeria, a position he has held since 2016.

Massad, his father, is said to be the chief executive officer of SCOA Nigeria while Sarah, his mother, is the founder of the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria.

The engagement is coming barely few hours to the end of Trump’s tenure as US president.