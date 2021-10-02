Timothy Olawale, NECA DG, is dead

Timothy Olawale, director-general of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), is dead.

According to a statement issued by the NECA secretariat, Olawale died on Friday at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Dr Timothy Olawale, our Director-General, which occurred on Oct. 1 2021, at a hospital in Abuja,” the statement reads.

“He is survived by his wife, children and other relatives; we pray the good Lord to grant his family and us all, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

The association added that NECA is in contact with the family of the deceased and that more information would be communicated to the public in due course.

The late Olawale was confirmed as the substantive director-general of NECA in January 2019, after six months in an acting capacity.

He succeeded Segun Oshinowo, who retired in December 2018 after serving the association for 19 years.