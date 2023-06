The President, Bola Tinubu, is currently in Ogun State for his first official state visit after being sworn in as President.

The President is currently being hosted at the palace of Awujale and the Paramount ruler of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

Present at the ongoing event were Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; ex-Ogun governor, Gbenga Daniel; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, among others.