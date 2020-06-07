Tinubu congratulates Alhaja Erogbogbo at 90, commiserates with Alhaji Smith over wife’s demise

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated prominent businesswoman, community leader and former schoolteacher, Sadiat Abeke Erogbogbo, on turning 90.

Fondly called ‘Kind teacher,’ Asiwaju Tinubu recalled that Mama positively impacted the lives of many students who passed through her and set them on a good path in life.

In a special congratulatory letter to Mama on her 90th birthday personally signed by the APC leader, Tinubu commended Alhaja Erogbogbo for her devotion to Allah and life of service to humanity.

Noting that Mama is a committed member of Ansar-Ur-Deen Society, he said even in her old age, Mama continues to contribute significantly to the development of the organisation and propagation of Islam in the country.

The APC leader wishes Mama continued vitality, sound mind and robust health to witness more years in life.

Among the children of Alhaja Erogbogbo is Abike Dabiri-Erewa who is Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

Born in Kano in 1930. Alhaja Erogbogbo had her education at St Brighton School, Ebute-Metta, Ansar-Ur-Deen School and Hope Higher Institute all in Lagos. She worked as a teacher for many years in Kano, Lagos and Jos, during which she earned the moniker, Kind Teacher.’

Similarly, Tinubu has commiserated with former Inspector-General of Police, Musiliu Smith, over the loss of his wife, Ariat Aderoju Smith (nee Jinadu).

Alhaja Smith died on Friday June 5, 2020 at the age of 69. Her remains were buried on Saturday June 6, 2020 in accordance with Muslim rites.

In his condolence message released by his Media Office on Saturday, Asiwaju Tinubu described the late Alhaja Smith as a diligent woman, dependable wife and doting mother to her children.

He said Alhaja Smith was a devout Muslim who would be remembered for her life of service to Allah and humanity.

Asiwaju prayed that Allah comfort Alhaji Smith and the children. He also prayed that Allah forgive of the shortcomings of the deceased, reward her good deeds and grant her Aljanna Firdaus.