Tinubu congratulates Faleke at 60

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Finance, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, as he turns 60 on December 25.

In a passionate letter to Faleke last night in Lagos, Asiwaju Tinubu said “I join your family, friends and associates in congratulating you on attaining 60 and in thanking God for your life. At three scores, you have done well and etched your name in gold.

“As a pioneer and two-term Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area, you contributed your quota towards the development of the area and beyond, through the provision of infrastructure and other amenities.

“You are a natural leader with passion and determination to excel and make a difference in people’s lives. No wonder you were elected by your colleagues as Chairman, Conference 57 during your time as council chairman.

“It is noteworthy that your political influence radiates through Lagos and Kogi States. In Kogi, you were deputy governorship candidate to late Prince Abubakar Audu in the 2015 election. You also proved pivotal to your party’s victory in the last election.

“Today, you are a third term member of the House of Representatives. You have proved invaluable in the performance of the law-making and oversight functions of the House. You were Chairman, House Committee on Anti-corruption 2011-2015, Chairman, House Committee of Customs and Excise 2015-2019, and now Chairman, House Committee of Finance.

“Your future is ahead of you. My prayer is that God grant you many more years, good health and renewed energy to continue to contribute to national development.”