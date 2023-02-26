Tinubu defeats Atiku and Obi in 12 Oyo LGs

In the 12 local government areas of Oyo State that have been declared so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, has defeated Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The local governments are:

Ibadan North West: APC 13078, PDP 6011, LP 4820

Kajola: APC 11917, PDP 9358, LP 503;

Afijio: APC 8876, PDP 4112, LP 1925;

Itesiwaju: APC 6180, PDP 4948, LP 387;

Atisbo: APC 7928, PDP 4031, LP 1178;

Atiba: APC 15046, PDP 6180, LP 1234;

Lagelu: APC 16011, PDP 5112, LP 4066

Oyo West: APC 14076, PDP 4544, LP 1724:

Iseyin: APC 19731, PDP 6588, LP 1371;

Ibarapa East: APC 10575, PDP 4800, LP 779;

Saki East: APC 6414, PDP 3634, LP: 1144

Ibarapa Central: APC 10291, PDP 5169, LP 726

Because of the inconsistency in the figures, Ibarapa North and Oyo East remain unfinished.