Tinubu departs Nigeria for financial pact summit in France

President Bola Tinubu departed Abuja on Tuesday morning to attend the summit for a new global financial pact in France.

The two-day summit (June 22 and 23) seeks to explore “opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges”.

The visit to France is Tinubu’s first official trip abroad since he was sworn in as Nigeria’s president on May 29.

The president was accompanied to the summit by members of the presidential policy advisory council and senior government officials.

He is expected to return to the country on Saturday.