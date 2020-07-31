Tinubu/Dogara 2023 presidential ticket, mere rumor – Yobe governor

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee, Mai Mala Buni, said on Thursday that the purported 2023 presidential ticket of a former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and former Speaker, Yakubu Dogara was mere rumor.

Buni, who is also the Yobe State governor, said the APC would spring a surprise in the September governorship election in Edo State.

Speaking in an interview on the Hausa service of the British Broadcasting Corporation monitored in Kaduna on Thursday, Buni said the APC would coast to victory in the Edo poll.

When asked whether it is true that Dogara joined the party so that Tinubu/Dogara would contest to have Muslim/Christian ticket, Buni said, “These are mere rumour and rumor strive in democracy. That’s not even our concern for now. It is not even proper to start talking about 2023 when we have a seating President.

“People are surprise when Dogara joined us(APC). That’s how we will continue to spring surprises. In democracy, people talk but 2023 is not even our priority now. We are working towards uniting the party.”