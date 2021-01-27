Tinubu gave me N2m to fuel my car in 2009 – Igboho

Sunday Adeyemo, a youth leader better known as Sunday Igboho, says he only met Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), once in Lagos.

Igboho was reacting to a claim by Babafemi Ojudu, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, that he met with Tinubu in Akure, Ondo state capital, in 2009, over the Ekiti gubernatorial election rerun.

In a live Facebook interview with Dele Momodu, journalist and former presidential candidate, Igboho said though he met with Tinubu, it was at his Bourdillion home in Lagos.

According to him, the APC leader invited him to seek his support against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2009 Ondo election.

Igboho said Tinubu gave him N2 million to fuel his car when he was departing, adding that he did not meet him on any other occasion after that.

“When I was hustling I had a company for about fifteen years ago, a company that sells cars. I started buying cars from Cotonou, then started buying from Germany, America, London; I travelled around to bring them,” Igboho said.

“Any politician that said he gave me money should come out and swear with his child.

“Tinubu is alive, ask him if I collected money from him. Yes, I have seen him before. It was the time to vote for Mimiko in Ondo. I supported Mimiko’s opponent and they called senator Ladoja. Ladajo called me and said Tinubu wanted to see me and I should do whatever he wants.

“My number was given to Tinubu and he called me. I went to see him in Bourdillon. He asked me if Ladoja has explained the election in Ondo to me. He said he hoped I was aware of how much people had suffered under PDP’s administration in the state.

“And he told me that the election in Ondo, if Ladoja has explained to me, I should not support PDP and that they need to suffer for how they treated the people. And I told him whatever he wants and I left.

“To be sincere, he gave me N2million to buy fuel [for] my car. You can interview and ask him. He said if I love Ladoja, I should know how much PDP dealt with us, so I should leave the party. We had left PDP then, to Accord party.”

Igboho also explained his relationship with Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, stating that Makinde got his support to become the governor of the state.