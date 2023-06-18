Tinubu has made right decisions so far, say Akpabio, Odili, Ibori

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Rivers and Delta Governors Dr. Peter Odili and Chief Onanefe Ibori have appraised the performance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying he has so far taken the right decisions to put the country on the right path.

The trio spoke on Sunday at a reception for dignitaries that attended the Thanksgiving Service organised by the family of former Governor Nyesom Wike at Wike’s Rumuepirikom’s country home Obio-Akpor.

Odili, who was the chairman of the occasion, said they were very happy that the efforts of Wike and his group led to the emergence of Tinubu, who belongs to their class of 1999 governors, as the President.

He said they were confident that Tinubu would change the narratives in the country and urged the other arms of the government to work together with the President to move Nigeria forward.

While observing that a good dance begins with the first step, Odili said Tinubu had “taken very correct steps” as the dance had started.

Odili said: “We need each other to keep Nigeria united. I want to congratulate the members of the other party that worked with them to produce what I am praying will be the best or at least one of the best two Presidents Nigeria will have so far.

“Our President was a member of class 99. My elder brother James is here. We have no doubts that the President that all of you have collectively voted for and who is in charge today as the Commander-in-Chief, Bola Tinubu, is going to change the narratives in Nigeria.

“So, Mr. President of the Senate, when you get back to Abuja as you begin the task of governance, recognise and put it to action the fact that no country has two governments. There’s only one federal government with three arms.

“A good dance begins with the first step. His first steps are very correct steps and the dance has started. We pray that the almighty God will sustain your collective efforts to take Nigeria to where Nigeria should have been years ago. God’s time is always the best”.

Odili, who described Wike as indomitable, irrepressible, courageous lion of the Niger Delta said they had run out of words to qualify the former governor.

He said: “We have run out of words to describe this man. In 2015 he was called Mr. Dynamic, hurricane. Today he stands out in Nigeria as a household name. Mention the name Wike anywhere, heads will turn, the temperature will change and the atmosphere will be altered.

“Look at the rainbow nature of this gathering and you will appreciate the points being made. He is thanking God because for eight years the almighty God gave him the opportunity to govern Rivers State and he grabbed the opportunities with two hands and the almighty God showed him the way.

“Wike stands in the history of Nigeria and in the history of democratic governance as the best governor that the Nigeria has produced so far. The MC said Dr. Peter Odili was the golden governor of Nigeria. I can say that Odili is gladly handing over that title to Nyesom Wike”.

Akpabio observed that within 20 days of Tinubu’s Presidency, the Stock Exchange had shown that the right person is in charge of the country.

Akpabio, who was joined at the podium by other senators in his entourage, used the occasion commend Tinubu and the Vice-President, Senator Kassim Shettima for ensuring seamless transition at the National Assembly.

He said the National Assembly would cooperate with President Tinubu to take the country to greater heights

He said: “In less than 20 days in office, even the stock exchange has shown that yes indeed the right person is in the saddle. We want to wish him well and we assure you that we will cooperate with him to ensure that Nigerians get the benefits of the democracy they have been yearning for for do many years”.

Ibori expressed confidence that Tinubu would do well for the country as the President.

He said: “We beleive that the President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will do what is good for Nigeria. We know he is courageous, daring and we know he can take risks. We need all of those combined to do what is right”.