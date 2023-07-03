Tinubu holds maiden meeting with NSA, Service Chiefs, IGP

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the newly appointed security chiefs at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.
The sit-down is the first since he approved the appointment of the new security chiefs on June 19.
Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), led the security chiefs to the meeting on Monday.
Among those in attendance are Christopher Musa, the chief of defence staff; Taoreed Lagbaja, chief of army staff; Emmanuel Ogalla, chief of naval staff; Hassan Abubakar, chief of air staff; and Kayode Egbetokun, acting IGP.
The president had retired all the security chiefs, including the inspector-general of police, who served in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.
He also approved the replacement of the comptroller-general of customs.
Ribadu — who was named special adviser on security on June 15 — replaced Babagana Monguno as the NSA while Christopher Gwabin Musa replaced Lucky Irabor as the chief of defence of staff.
Tinubu held a meeting on June 1 with all security chiefs before he later approved their retirement.