Tinubu hospitalised but ‘not diagnosed with COVID-19’

Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos state, has been hospitalised in Paris, France, after falling ill.

However, contrary to speculations, he has not been diagnosed with COVID-19. He tested negative for COVID-19 before travelling to the UK in December.

He initially complained of exhaustion and had travelled out to rest, TheCable was informed.

He was flown to Paris for medical attention at the weekend.

Tunde Rahman, his spokesperson, has denied that the APC stalwart is down with COVID.

“This story is inaccurate. Asiwaju is healthy and does not have COVID-19,” he said.

“He took his annual trip and as part of the preparation for the trip he took a COVID-19 test which was negative. Since the advent of the pandemic Asiwaju has always done his level best to observe, as strictly as humanly possible, all government advice and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus and to keep himself and those around him safe from harm.

“This has not changed. Shortly before Christmas, he indeed travelled out of Nigeria for his annual holiday. This is something he does each year to give himself a chance to rest and reflect on the year just passed while also preparing for the challenges and opportunities of the one to come.

“There will be no further comment on this story from our office.”

He was silent on whether or not Tinubu has been hospitalised in Paris.