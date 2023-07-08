Tinubu hosts Benin Republic President Talon

President Bola Tinubu on Friday evening hosted President Patrice Talon at his residence in Abuja. The meeting between leaders of the neighbouring countries was the second within two weeks.

President Tinubu hosted Talon in Paris, France, on June 23 during the Summit on New Global Financing Pact signing.

Although there was no information available on the meeting held in Abuja on Friday, the Presidency released pictures of both leaders in President Tinubu’s residence.

A brief text accompanying the pictures said “President of the Republic of Benin Prof Patrice Talon on a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his residence in Abuja, Friday evening”.

During their meeting in Paris, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, Tinubu had emphasized need for African countries to enhance the position of the continent among the comity of nations.

“I believe in Africa. We have the necessity to grow the continent. The world’s economy is wobbling, and Africa has been left behind. On risk factors, Africa is always placed high, with higher interest rates on borrowing. We are always classified as high risk. We must work together for systematic recovery and growth,” he added.

President Tinubu described Nigeria’s relations with Benin as that of siamese twins, joined at the hips and supported by other friendly countries.

“We must recognise the fact thanked each other. We are in a loop and no one should separate us, ” he stated, assuring that his administration will always be open and accessible to all neighbouring countries.

“I just appointed someone who will work with you as Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi, and he will be available for our common interest,” the President noted then.