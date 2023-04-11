Tinubu is unstoppable, says Umahi

Ebonyi Governor David Umahi has said that nobody can stop President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from being sworn in.

He advised those thinking they would rob Tinubu of his mandate to have a re-think, insisting that Tinubu can’t be stopped.

The Governor spoke in Abakaliki, the capital on Tuesday when the Governor-elect, Francis Nwifuru visited him in his office.

Nwifuru was in the Governor’s office to present his INEC Certificate of Return and appreciate the Governor for his support which gave him and the All Progressives Congress victory at the recently concluded governorship poll.