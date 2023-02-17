Tinubu Joins Others To Salute El-Rufai At 63

The All Progressives Party (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined others in praising the leadership qualities of Kaduna Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who celebrated his 63rd birthday on Thursday.

The compliment was included in his well-wishes message to honor the former Federal Capital Territory Minister’s 63rd birthday (FCT)

Abdullah Abdulaziz, Tinubu’s media assistant, presented El-Rufai with a certificate of appreciation on Thursday in Abuja. In it, Abdulaziz characterized El-Rufai as a dedicated public servant who has demonstrated a high degree of competence in the many public offices he has held.

He started by saying, “I join friends and family in commemorating the intelligent technocrat and administrator.

El-Rufai was praised by the APC standard-bearer for being “a strong-willed individual who puts his all into any cause he believes in”.

“Mallam El-Rufai has admirably transformed himself from a “accidental public servant” to a polished professional whose accomplishments are praised by both allies and adversaries.

“Mallam El-Rufai has played crucial roles in our recent political developments as a politician and patriot, particularly in the events leading to the foundation of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

He has continued to make valuable contributions to the party and our effort to win the upcoming election, which will allow us to restore the people’s faith in a better, more powerful, and more wealthy Nigeria.

The presidential candidate prayed for the Kaduna governor to get more knowledge and health so he could benefit the people of Kaduna State and Nigeria more.