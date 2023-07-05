Tinubu meets Abdullahi Adamu, Omisore at Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu has met with Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Iyiola Omisore, secretary of the party, at the Aso Rock Villa.

They arrived at the Villa a few minutes before 5 pm and were ushered into the president’s office.

The agenda of the meeting was not immediately known, but its understands that it might be to discuss the issue of the national assembly principal officers.

On Tuesday, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house of representatives, announced principal officers in both chambers of the national assembly.

Commenting on the development in a meeting with members of the APC’s national working committee (NWC) and some APC governors, Adamu described the announcement as a “rumour”. and said the party was not aware of the decision.

“I am just hearing as a rumour now from the online media that there have been some announcements in the senate and house of representatives,” Adamu had said.

“The national headquarters of the party, the NWC has not given any such information or communicated about the choice of offices.”