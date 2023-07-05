Tinubu meets Anyim, Metuh in Aso villa

Anyim, who was also Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, walked into the Villa in the company of former National Publicity Secretary of the opposite People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisah Metuh.

The reason for the President’s meeting with the two former PDP bigwigs could not be ascertained, but they were said to be officially scheduled to meet by 2:pm.

Anyim, who declared his aspiration in 2022 to contest the last presidential election, was suspended by the PDP in March this year for alleged anti-party activity. He supported the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State Francis Nwifuru.

Metuh in October 2022 announced his resignation from the PDP and partisan politics.

In a letter dated October 25th, 2022 addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Metuh stated that his decision to leave the party was taken in the course of his recent medical trip abroad.