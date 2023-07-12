Tinubu meets class of 1999 governors at Aso Villa

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with “The class of 1999 governors” at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The former governors in attendance include James Ibori ( Delta state); Donald Duke (Cross River); Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti); Lucky Igbinedion(Edo); Orji Uzor Kalu( Abia ) and Sam Egwu (Ebonyi).

Others are Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu); Ibrahim Saminu Turaki (Jigawa); Adamu Muazu (Bauchi); Obong Victor Attah (Akwa Ibom)’ Olusegun Osoba (Ogun); Bisi Akande (Osun); Ahmad Yerima (Zamfara); Jolly Nyame (Taraba); Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto) and Joshua Dariye (Plateau).

At the time of reporting, the agenda of the meeting was not known.

In 1999, Tinubu and the former governors in the meeting were elected when Nigeria returned to democracy from military rule.

Tinubu was the governor of Lagos from 1999 to 2007.