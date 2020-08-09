Tinubu mourns Kashamu, says ‘We must be kind to the dead’

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the demise of Buruji Kashamu has demonstrated that death is inevitable for every mortal.

Kashamu, a former senator from Ogun state, died of COVID-19 complications at a Lagos hospital on Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday, Tinubu said he was shocked and saddened by the passing of Kashamu whom he described as “a notable leader in the country and a true grassroots politician”.

He said the deceased worked actively to advance the political and economic fortunes of Ogun state, adding that he admired Kashamu’s doggedness even though they were never in the same political party.

Tinubu said Kashamu’s death has increased the “grotesque list” of important personalities that have lost their lives to COVID-19.

“He fought for his convictions, for the people of Ogun State and for his country,” Tinubu said.

“Senator Kashamu was also a good party man. He was unwavering in his support for his party, PDP, through all the twists and turns of his political life. His passing is a big loss to the larger political family in Nigeria.

“He worked assiduously to advance the political and economic fortunes of his state. Kashamu represented, with merit, Ogun East in the 8th National Assembly and worked well for his constituents. He was a kind and generous man, a philanthropist in his own right and an astute businessman.

“I admire his political doggedness and sagacity, and his steadfastness in pursuing whatever he believes in, though we were never in the same political party.

“Again, Kashamu’s sudden death has demonstrated the transience of human life and rekindles the fact that death is inevitable for every mortal. As such, it behooves on us to be kind to the dead.”

Tinubu asked Nigerians to continue to take protective measures as the economy reopens and as they return to “a new normal in our lifestyles”.

“I mourn with his family, particularly his wives, children and grandchildren. May Almighty Allah lay His hands of protection on them at this moment,” Tinubu said.

He also offered his condolences to Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun, and the people of the state.

Earlier, ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, in a condolence letter, said Kashamu’s life is a lesson for all because in his lifetime he used “the maneuver of law and politics to escape justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria”, but that he could not evade death.

Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti, condemned Obasanjo’s letter, saying it was regrettable that the former president could say that about the deceased.