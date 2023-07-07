Tinubu praises Macky Sall for not seeking third term, says ‘democracy will get stronger in Africa’

President Bola Tinubu has commended Macky Sall, the president of Senegal, over his decision not to seek a third term in office.

On Tuesday, Sall announced that he will not run for another term in next year’s election.

He became the president in 2012 after defeating Abdoulaye Wade, a former president.

Sall’s second term began in 2019 and will elapse in 2024. A presidential tenure lasts five years in Senegal.

Reacting to the development, Tinubu said Sall’s decision was borne out of ingenuity and true altruism for a better and economically viable country.

In a statement issued by Dele Alake, his spokesperson, on Friday, Tinubu said the decision will help democracy take firmer roots on the continent.

“The decision of President Macky Sall that he will abide by the constitutional term of office and not offer himself for a third term in Senegal is heart-warming,” Tinubu said.

“It has brought great joy and relief. As a democrat, I must commend my brother for his statesmanship.

“With this singular decision, President Sall chose the stability, security, and economic well-being of his people over and above narrow personal interest.

“The impact of this important decision will be felt beyond the shores and borders of Senegal and across our West African sub-region.

“President Sall has demonstrated that leadership is about serving the people honourably and quitting the stage when the constitutionally-stipulated time is up.

“By his example, democracy and respect for people power will take stronger roots in Africa and will continue to flourish.”

There were protests in Senegal in the past few weeks, following speculations that Sall was setting out his stall for a third term in office.