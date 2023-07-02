Tinubu returns to Abuja after trips to Paris, London, Lagos

The President returned to Lagos last Tuesday just in time to observe the Eid-el-Kabir festival in his home at Ikoyi.

While away from Abuja, President Tinubu participated in the New Global Financing Pact signing in Paris.

He also held various other diplomatic meetings on the sidelines of the main event.

While in Paris, the President met with the French President, Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée; the Swiss President, Alain Berset, at Palais Brongniart; President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon; Director General of World Trade Organisation (WTO) Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr Akinwunmi Adesina.

He left Paris for London, the United Kingdom (UK), on Saturday, June 24, on a private visit. He met with former President Muhammadu Buhari while in London.

While in Lagos, apart from joining other Nigerians to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival, he also received the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

He landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja around 2:30pm.