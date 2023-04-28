Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Ooni, Akiolu, for 5th annual World Omoluabi Festival in Lagos

This came as a socio-cultural group, Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW) has described promotion of art and culture as potent panacea for correcting societal ills.

President of the group, Aare Oba Oladotun Hassan, made the remarks, at a media briefing in Alausa, Ikeja on Friday, while unveiling various programmes, lined up for EKOFEST 23′.

Hassan said the event, which will hold on May 1, 2023, at the National Theatre, Iganmu, was part of the proactive measure taken by the council to address various societal ills ravaging the country.

According to him, “the epoch making event will showcase the true Yoruba Omoluabi identity, aesthetic arts and cultural heritage ranging from dance, music, ewi, traditional festivals from various towns and villages like: Zangbeto, Onilu Oba Eko, Gelede, Egungun, Eyo, Ayo Olopon, foods.

“While communities like Ijebus, Ife, Egba-Abeokuta, Egun and Awori heritage and lots more will also be on standby alongside various side attractions like Omoluabi Royal Icon awards and other events.

“The Omoluabi Festival is the annual Yoruba global day celebration of our true identity and existence as approved and endorsed by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi alongside the late Alaafin of Oyo,Oba Atanda Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, Iku Baba Yeye of blessed memory.

“This year’s edition will host His Imperial Majesty, Arole Olofin Adimula Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi CFR, Ojaja 11, Ooni of Ife as Royal Grand Host, His Royal Majesty, Oba Riliwan Osuolale Akiolu, Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla 111, The Elegushi of Ikate Land and Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal Oniru,

“The Oniru of Iru Victoria Island to lead all Yoruba Obas, while His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the Chief Host to lead other Southwestern Governors and political leaders.

“The President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the Special Guest of Honour at this epoch making event,” he said.

Hassan, explained that the group is organising the event in collaboration with Lagos State Government, National Troupe of Nigeria, National Council of Arts and Culture, National Theatre and other critical stakeholders in the Tourism, Arts and Culture industry in Nigeria.