Tinubu, Shettima sworn in as president, vice-president

Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima have been sworn in as the president and vice-president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

They are the 16th president and 14th vice-president of Africa’s most populous country.

They were sworn in on Monday at the Eagle Square in the federal capital territory (FCT).

The oath of office was administered to them by Olukayade Ariwoola, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), in the presence of former President Muhammadu Buhari and their family members.

Business and political leaders as well as foreign presidents were in attendance at the inauguration ceremony.

Tinubu was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election in February after a keenly contested poll.

Mahmood Yakubu, chair of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said the former governor of Lagos state secured a total of 8,794,726 votes to win the election.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had the second-highest figure with 6,984,520 votes, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) was next with 6,101,533 votes.

The standard bearers of the PDP and LP are currently challenging Tinubu’s victory at the presidential election petition tribunal.