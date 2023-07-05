Tinubu, Shettima tender LP membership register in proof of claim Obi not party’s member

Tinubu and Shettima had argued, in their response to the petition by Obi and the LP, that, not being a member of the party as at the time of the last presidential election, Obi was not qualified to have contested the last election on the platform of the LP.

Their lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) tendered the document along with LP’s letter, dated April 25, 2022 forwarding the membership register to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The documents were tendered along with other documents at the commencement of the defence of Tinubu and Shettma in the petition by Obi and the LP before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Although lawyer to the petitioners, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) objected to the admission of the documents, the court admitted them and marked them as Exhibits RA17 and RA18.