Tinubu visits the Oba of Lagos, promises not to let down Nigerians

Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, the incoming president, arrived in Lagos on a private plane on Sunday. He was met by a sizable gathering of party members and supporters at the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Ikeja.

Tinubu went to the Iga-Iduganran palace of Rilwanu Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos, where the ruler and other traditional leaders were waiting.

The news comes five days after the disputed presidential election held on February 25 was declared won by the former governor of Lagos State.

With 8,794,726 votes, Tinubu defeated Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, who had 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes, respectively.

Tinubu was welcomed by the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the chief of staff, Tayo Ayinde, the former deputy governor of Lagos, Femi Pedro, the venerable senator Musiliu Obanikoro, the former commissioner for the environment in Lagos, Muiz Banire, and the state’s female leader, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, at the airport earlier.

The president-media elect’s advisor, Tunde Rahman, revealed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to Rahman, the delegation headed to the palace of Oba Akiolu shortly after his arrival.

TInubu told the modest audience assembled within the palace that he would not let them down.

He promised that he would work diligently for Nigeria and would not let the people down.

He praised God and the people for helping him win, and compared the difficult and unpredictable primary and election process to a World Cup match.

In response to the President-return elect’s home, Akiolu referred to him as a unique breed “who is meant for leadership at the very top.”

The king of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Oba Saheed Elegushi, and the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, were among the other traditional leaders present at the palace.