Tinubu will do more for women than previous administrations – Pauline Tallen

Pauline Tallen, former minister of women affairs, says President Bola Tinubu will do more for women during his administration.

According to NAN, Tallen spoke on Friday at an award night organised by Women of Worth, an organisation set up to celebrate outstanding women.

Tallen said from the president’s past records, she is optimistic that Nigerian women would be given their pride of place, adding that Tinubu would do more for Nigerian women than was experienced in the past.

She said women are an integral part of any economy and should be allowed to contribute their quota to nation-building.

“It is important to empower, educate and give Nigerian women the opportunity to explore their potential for the betterment of the nation,” she said.

“Rwanda for instance, where women are over 60 per cent in government, has seen a lot of progress.

“So, I can boldly say the miles Rwanda has achieved is because of the contribution of women.”

Tallen urged Tinubu to fulfil his campaign promise of 35 percent affirmative action for women, adding that there is nothing wrong if women are given beyond 35 percent, since they constitute about 50 percent of the nation’s population.

She called on Nigerians to make it a point of duty to “lift the hands of a downtrodden woman and put smiles on the faces of the hungry and vulnerable”.

Also speaking, Beatrice Eyong, UN Women country representative to Nigeria, said she had no doubt that the president would fulfil his campaign promise to women.

“From some of the things I have read about our president, his past work in Lagos and what he has been saying, he has made it clear that women will be an integral part of his government,” she said.

“What I will simply say is that Nigeria does not lack competent, experienced and qualified women. There are qualified Nigerian women in every sector of the economy.”