Tinubu writes n’assembly, seeks confirmation of service chiefs

President Bola Tinubu has asked the national assembly to confirm the appointment of the service chiefs.

Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house of representatives, read the president’s request during the plenary session on Thursday.

On June 19, Tinubu appointed the new service chiefs after he retired those that served in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The service chiefs appointed by Tinubu are Christopher Musa, chief of defence staff; Taoreed Lagbaja, chief of army staff; Emmanuel Ogalla, chief of naval staff; and Hassan Abubakar, chief of air staff.

“In compliance with the provisions of section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act. CAP A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate the four nominees listed below,” the letter reads.

“The house of representatives is invited to note the current security situation of our country which requires concerted efforts of both the legislature and the executive to ensure a well-protected nation.

“This informed the review of our defence architecture and appointment of new leaders to work in synergy with one another to achieve the level of optimal performance expected of the military.”

The president said he hoped that his request would receive “expeditious consideration” and confirmation by the house of representatives.