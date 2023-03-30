Tinubu@71: With, President-elect, Tinubu, Nigeria heading out socio-economic crisis – Olugbo

The Chairman of Yoruba Obas Conflict Resolutiom Council and the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick Enitiolorunda Obateru Akinruntan, CON, has assured Nigerians that the nation would be taken out of the woods with the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the saddle.

This was contained in a congratulatory message to the President-elect on his 71st birthday anniversary by first class monarch on Wednesday.

The Prescribed Authority of Ugbo Kingdom noted that the experience of the President-elect was enough to rescue the nation from its current socio-economic challenges.

He referred to Tinubu’s performance in office as the executive governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, besides his experience in the private sector.

Congratulating the President-elect on his birthday anniversary, Oba Akinruntan urged him to restore Nigeria’s old glory as the giant of Africa.

The oil magnate called on Nigerians to support his government when he assumed office as the president of the nation.

He said: “It is my pleasure to congratulate the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he turned 71 years old today. I indeed appreciate his tenacity in working his way to be at the saddle to rescue our country from the current socio-economic challenges.

“He has garnered experiences in the private sector, oil sector to be precise, and from governing Lagos State for eight years.

“I can say categorically that he has the wherewithal to take our country out of the woods because, as he had done in the past, he would assemble the best brains in different sectors and fields to work with.

“Our country would regain its lost old glory and takes it place in the comity of nation’s. I want to remind Asiwaju to ensure that Nigeria becomes the true Giant of Africa in all spheres of life. I wish him long life.”