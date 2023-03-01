Tinubu’s victory tribute to Nigerians’ resilience, says El-Rufai

Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election has been hailed as a testament to the tenacity of the Nigerian people, whose votes made it all possible, according to Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The governor said the victory “is a highly deserved accomplishment, highlighting the connection between dedicated effort and reward” in a message of congratulations that he personally signed on Wednesday.

El-Rufai stated that Tinubu’s victory at the polls occurred under the most difficult conditions possible for a ruling party’s candidates, and that it “underlines the enormity of the hard effort put in by the APC and its followers.”

The governor emphasized the APC’s responsibility to “repay this faith by offering meaningful administration that delivers progressive outcomes for all Nigerians.”

“I am confident that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu understands the significance of this triumph and will guide Nigeria’s forward march with rekindled optimism. He is aware of our unwavering support as he works to bring Nigerians together and unite the nation in efforts for progress, peace, and prosperity,” he continued.

El-Rufai stated that “in this titanic war, we unfortunately lost several of our National Assembly seats,” but he expressed pride in Kaduna State’s contributions to the APC’s historic victory.

Notwithstanding how terrible that is, the governor pointed out that the APC members are still winners.

“The Kaduna State APC members, our sympathizers, and the entire populace just took part in a festival of democracy that has proven our worth as honorable people.

He said, “Our region as a whole has demonstrated that we cherish national unity, that we uphold agreements, and that we faithfully carry out the duties such obligations imply.

El-Rufai continued, “Every APC member is a crucial component of this successful national party.”

The governor declared that Kaduna APC would capitalize on its current success to win the March 11 elections for the State House of Assembly and governor.

“On that day, our people will employ the legal means democracy provides to make amends for the mistakes of February 25 by resoundingly supporting all APC candidates in Kaduna State.

He promised, “We will vigorously campaign once more on our strong record of government in the last eight years, in which we have placed our people first.

El-Rufai urged Kaduna State residents to cast a large number of ballots on March 11 because “many more of our candidates would have won on February 25 if there was a better turnout of our supporters.”

He asserted that this is not the time for political indifference because “Kaduna State faces a tremendous option, and we should pick carefully just as Nigeria has done.”