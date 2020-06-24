‘To God be the glory,’ Gaidom reacts to Buhari’s endorsement

Victor Giadom, deputy national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed delight over his endorsement as acting national chairman of the party.

Garba Shehu, spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari, had announced that the president had acknowledged Giadom as acting head of the ruling party and would attend the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the party scheduled for Aso Rock.

“The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman. Because he will always act in accordance with the law, the President will be attending the virtual meeting Giadom called for tomorrow afternoon,” Shehu had said.

Reacting in a tweet, Giadom said his endorsement as national chairman is for the good of the party.

The APC has been embroiled in a leadership crisis following an appeal court order that upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the party’s national chairman.

While Abiola Ajimobi, former Oyo governor, was named acting chairman, Giadom said he had taken over the leadership of the party.

But members of the national working committee (NWC) loyal to Oshiomhole later announced that Eta Hilliard, vice-chairman south-south, would act on behalf of Ajimobi “who is unavoidably absent”.

However, a high court of the federal capital territory (FCT) reaffirmed Giadom as the acting national chairman of the APC but another high court in Rivers state restrained him from parading himself as such.